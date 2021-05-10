Weather Forecast: A few scattered showers Monday and Tuesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures will remain below average Monday, however, still about 5-8 degrees warmer than what we saw this weekend. Expect highs to top out in the 50s to low 60s with partly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A few isolated rain showers will also be possible during the afternoon.

A few showers will be possible again Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be running a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures continue to warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday and low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday.

Taking a quick look at next weekend, scattered showers look to make a return to the forecast, however, how steady and significant these showers will be remains uncertain. Stay tuned for details on this as we move throughout the week.