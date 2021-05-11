Weather Forecast: A few showers again Tuesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be a bit warmer Tuesday compared to Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds over head with a few isolated or scattered rain showers developing during the afternoon. These will be most likely across west-central and northwest Montana.

Skies are expected to clear tonight through Wednesday morning with sunshine during the early part of the day. Clouds will then increase by late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week with mostly dry conditions and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Temperatures will remain a bit above average topping out in the mid 60s to low 70s Friday and Saturday. There will be a few chances for scattered afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms to develop Friday and Saturday afternoons as well.

By Sunday, a warm up looks to move in with highs in the mid to upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.