Weather Forecast: A few showers linger Monday

MISSOULA — Scattered rain showers and even an isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out Monday afternoon across western Montana. Expect highs today to top out mostly in the 50s with a few 60s as well.

For the rest of the week, warmer and drier air will move in. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and 60s Tuesday, 60s Wednesday and 70s Thursday and Friday. Some 80s will even be possible Friday as well. Right now Missoula has about a 35% chance to see its first 80 degree day of 2021 on Friday.

This rise in temperatures will also lead to increased mountain snow melt and rising rivers and streams. The Clark Fork, Bitterroot and Flathead Rivers are all expected to see a rise of about 3 feet, but are forecast to stay below the action stage. This will be monitored closely as we move through out the week.

A cold front over the weekend will bring scattered showers and cooler air back to the forecast. Highs fall into the low 60s Saturday and 50s Sunday.