Weather Forecast: A few thunderstorms Tuesday

MISSOULA — Expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with temperatures hovering right around seasonal averages topping out in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will then develop this afternoon and evening for west-central and southwest Montana. Areas from the southern Bitterroot Valley east across the divide will have a chance to see scattered thunderstorms develop.

A stronger system will bring more widespread rain showers and thunderstorms to all of western Montana Wednesday. Some of these storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail and lightning the main threats. Expect temperatures to top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain will continue over night Wednesday into Thursday. Expect an overall cool and rainy day Thursday with highs topping out only in the 50s.

Rain fall Wednesday through Thursday will amount to around 1/2"-to-1" in the valleys across the region. Lesser amounts will be seen in far northwest Montana (Kootenai Region) with around .25 inches possible.

High pressure leading to warmer and drier weather returns just in time for the weekend. Highs return to the 60s and low 70s Friday, low to upper 70s Saturday and 80s Sunday.