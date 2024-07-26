Weather Forecast: Average temperatures, slight breeze for clean-up efforts today

MISSOULA — As day two of clean-up efforts continue for western Montana, temperatures will be right around average with a slight breeze.

These conditions mean that fire danger is still a concern. We are continuing to hear reports of new possible fires, so check other stories on our website for updates later today.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s through the weekend, with haze, sunshine, and dry skies holding on.

Continue to protect yourself in the haze and around clean-up efforts. Downed power lines are still being worked on and many lines are live.

Check on neighbors, family, and friends during this time as the dust settles from the storm.