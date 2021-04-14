Weather Forecast: Breezy winds continue Wednesday

MISSOULA — Breezy winds will continue to impact the northern Rockies Wednesday, especially during the afternoon. Gusts once again of 20-30 mph will be possible.

High temperatures will be a bit warmer Wednesday topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Winds will continue Thursday, but begin to diminish as high pressure starts to build. Temperatures will begin their warming trend ranging in the low to upper 50s.

As high pressure continues to build temperatures will be their warmest this weekend. Expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s Friday and 60s to even low 70s Saturday and Sunday.