Weather Forecast: Cloudy but warmer Wednesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be a bit warmer today than what we saw Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Expect a bit more cloud cover as well with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be a slightly warmer Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few isolated showers may develop Friday with most of those occurring in the mountains. Other than that we'll see mostly dry conditions with partly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

High pressure begins to build this weekend leading to a warm up. A few showers, once again mainly in the mountains will be possible Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The warmest days then come Sunday and Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Taking a quick look at the rest of next week. A cooler air mass looks to drop out of Canada Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will fall into the 60s Tuesday and 50s by Wednesday with some showers and thunderstorms developing as well.