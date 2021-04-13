Weather Forecast: Cool and breezy Tuesday

MISSOULA — Breezy winds will be present again Tuesday with gusts of 25-35 mph, isolated gusts up to 40 mph will also be possible for west-central Montana. High temperatures will once again be in the 40s.

Not as strong, but breezy winds stick around Wednesday with gusts of 20-30 mph. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures return to seasonal normal to end the week. Highs Thursday will top out in the low to mid 50s and 50s to low 60s Friday.

High pressure will allow temperatures to continue to warm this weekend. Expect low to mid 60s Saturday and mid to upper 60s Sunday.