Weather Forecast: Cool and breezy to start the week

MISSOULA — Cool temperatures and breezy winds will impact western Montana as we start the week.

High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will struggle to get out of the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Persistent breezy winds will develop each afternoon through Wednesday with gusts of 25-35 mph possible. These winds will create choppy lake conditions with a Lake Wind Advisory being issued for Flathead Lake Monday and Tuesday.

An unstable atmosphere will also allow scattered afternoon snow showers to develop each day, with most of those occurring in the mountains.

High pressure will begin to take over by the end of the week and weekend. Temperatures will warm back to seasonal averages Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will then continue to warm into the 60s and even potentially 70s by the weekend.