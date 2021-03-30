Weather Forecast: Cool temperatures again Tuesday

MISSOULA — Chilly temperatures will remain in the forecast Tuesday with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Clearing skies overnight will allow for some sunshine during the morning with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Mountains may see a return of some light snow this afternoon while valleys stay dry.

Starting Wednesday and continuing into the weekend, models are showing a ridge of high pressure bringing warmer and dry air to the northern Rockies.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s Wednesday then warm into the upper 50s and 60s Thursday through Saturday.