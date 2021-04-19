Weather Forecast: Cool temperatures Monday

MISSOULA — Much cooler temperatures will be felt across western Montana Monday behind the strong cold front that moved through Sunday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be running 20-25 degrees cooler than Sunday as highs only top out in the 40s.

A few snow showers could linger in southwest Montana through early this morning before drier air takes over.

Dry conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies. Temperatures will top out in the 50s Tuesday and 50s to low 60s Wednesday.

With many people thinking about planting this time of year, be prepared for very chilly temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings across western Montana. A hard freeze is expected both mornings as lows drop into the teens and 20s.

Our next weather system looks to move in Thursday bringing a chance of mountain snow and valley rain to western Montana. Temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, models are pointing towards chances of mountain snow and valley rain remaining in the forecast. As of now, nothing to impressive or wet looks to be on the horizon, however, a shift to a more active and wet pattern would spell good news as western Montana is well below seasonal averages for precipitation so far in 2021.