Weather Forecast: Cool temperatures with a few snow showers Wednesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures remain cool Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. By the afternoon a few light snow bands will develop across western Montana. Very little to no snow accumulation is expected with these.

The same weather set up is expected Thursday, however, as high pressure continues to build temperatures will be a bit warmer and snow bands will be fewer. However, there is still the chance to see a few light snow showers across western Montana.

High pressure will move right over top of us Friday and continue through the weekend. This means sunshine and warming temperatures with highs in the mid 40s Friday and upper 40s to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Beyond Sunday, the forecast become a bit more challenging. Cooler air will move into the northern Rockies, however, recent model runs are showing temperatures a bit warmer than previously thought. Instead of highs dropping into the mid and upper 30s, now temperatures look to drop just slightly into the low to mid 40s.

We'll bring updates on this as we move towards the end of the week and weekend.