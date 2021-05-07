Weather Forecast: Cooler with showers through the weekend

MISSOULA — A weak cold front will bring scattered rain showers, breezy winds and cooler temperatures to the northern Rockies Friday. Highs will be 25-30 degrees cooler than what we saw Thursday topping out in the 50s. Winds will occasionally gust around 20-30 mph.

This same set up can be expected through the weekend with off and on lightly scattered rain showers, mountain snow showers and cool temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday and low to mid 50s Sunday.

Scattered rain showers will stick around through Monday of next week. After that, models are showing a slow warming trend through the middle of the week. Expect low to mid 60s Tuesday and upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.