Weather Forecast: Dry, warm, & breezy conditions with high pollen counts

MISSOULA — Our week of mild summer-like weather continues today with dry, warm, and breezy conditions again.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler compared to yesterday, following the passage of a weak cold front. Highs should reach mid-to-upper 70s across western Montana.

Wind gusts will hold between 10-20 MPH today, but may be strong enough to pick up and blow around tree and grass pollen that is currently high. Unfortunately, you may have already noticed a shift in your allergies lately! Pollen counts will likely stay high for the remainder of the week.

High pressure strengthens again on Thursday and Friday - leading to temperatures back in the 80s. Then, it all changes. Low pressure is on track to move in over the weekend, dropping high temperatures to the 60s and bringing back some wet weather for Monday.