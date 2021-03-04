Weather Forecast: Gorgeous weather to end the work week

MISSOULA — Well above average highs in the 50s to low 60s, loads of sunshine and light winds are expected into Friday as we remain under high pressure.

This ridge is providing the warmest weather we've seen since early last November and I think it's safe to say, very welcomed!

Melting snow and partially frozen ground will continue to create ponding issues in some valleys/poor drainage areas.

Changes arrive Saturday with a weak cold front, though. Look for breezy conditions at times, a few showers and cooler temps in the 40s.

The mountains could see a of couple inches of snow with limited impacts.

A few showers will continue (mainly in the mountains) on Sunday with partly cloudy skies otherwise. Highs will top out in the mid-40s.

An active pattern looks likely for much of next week.

Monday night through Wednesday looks to bring about fairly widespread showers with mountain snow. Snow in the valleys will be possible especially during overnight hours and perhaps Tuesday day.

We'll keep you posted!