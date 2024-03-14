Weather Forecast: Here comes the warmth

MISSOULA — High pressure is here and it's not going anywhere through at least Tuesday of next week.

Temperatures will warm into the 50s Friday then 60s for the weekend and this will continue into next week.

One thing to keep in mind is that warming temperatures will lead to unstable snow in the mountains.

For this reason, an Avalanche Watch has been issued for elevations above 5,000 feet in Northwest Montana through Friday.

Models are showing the ridge beginning to break down by Thursday of next week.

As it does, cooler air returns with highs back in the 40s along with mountain snow and valley rain/snow.