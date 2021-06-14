Weather Forecast: Hot Monday, cooler and breezy Tuesday

MISSOULA — High pressure will lead to another day of sunny and hot weather across the northern Rockies with high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Given the day time heating and available moisture, much like yesterday, late afternoon and evening thunderstorms cannot be ruled out with gusty winds, lightning and brief heavy rain possible with those.

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, breezy winds and scattered showers/thunderstorms to western Montana Tuesday. The showers and thunderstorms will primarily fall across northwest Montana Tuesday morning as the front moves through. Behind this front temperatures will fall into the 70s and low 80s and the winds will pick up with gusts around 20-30 mph possible.

Sunny skies and nice temperatures remain in the forecast for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the 70s Wednesday and with 80s returning Thursday and Friday.