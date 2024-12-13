Weather Forecast: Incoming light rain/snow mix in the valleys, mountain snow

MISSOULA — Weather trends are changing, just in time for the weekend!

Most of Western Montana has been dry this week, with snow only in select areas and around mountain passes.

Several incoming waves of low pressure will break up the current pattern and bring in some moisture.

When the precipitation arrives on Saturday, a warm front will create rain for valleys and snow for the mountains.

On Sunday, a cold front should come through and lower snow levels. At that point, valleys could finally see some snow flurries.

Temperatures will drop about 10° from Saturday (upper 30°s/low 40°s) to low 30°s as the fronts switch out.

The biggest concern with this storm is not the snow totals — totals look pretty minor — but mostly travel from Saturday night through Sunday morning.

The collision of warmer air + cold front could create pockets of freezing rain overnight Saturday.

Please check mountain pass conditions before traveling on Sunday!

Ski resorts opening this weekend such as Blacktail and Snowbowl should see several inches of new snow at their high elevations.

Next week, our weather pattern returns to a dry and cloudy set-up.