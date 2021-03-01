Weather Forecast: March coming in like a lamb!

MISSOULA — As we kick off meteorological spring -- more on that below -- we'll see some very 'spring-like' weather this week as March comes in like a lamb!

Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s to start the week before climbing into the 50s (to almost 60° for some!) to end it! Typically, we've already seen our first 50° day for both Missoula and Kalispell, but have yet to (below are stats for Missoula).

MTN News

We'll see clouds from time to time (especially Tuesday with some wind), but overall, high pressure will strengthen Wednesday onward providing some pretty nice weather.

Due to the increased temps, expect a little runoff as snow melts in lower elevations. Ponding water in urban and poor drainage areas is possible along with minor rock/debris slides. Also, be aware of slick spots from refreezing during the overnight/early morning hours.

As of now, a cold front is expected over the weekend which would cool temps back to near seasonal normals and bring showers back to the region.

Ever wonder why meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end at different times? Well, in short, astronomical seasons are based on the earth and its tilt in reference to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle... it's way easier for data/statistics to clump into full months.

Here's more if you're interested: https://bit.ly/3stIeXz

Erin Yost