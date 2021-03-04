Weather Forecast: Mild and sunny weather continues

MISSOULA — Mild temperatures and sunshine will continue across the northern Rockies Thursday and Friday as high pressure continues to build. Expect temperatures in the low to mid 50s Thursday and mid to upper 50s Friday with even some 60s possible.

Cooler air and more clouds will move in for the weekend. Highs could still reach the low 50s Saturday then drop into the mid to upper 40s Sunday.

Next week shows cooler temperatures along with mountain snow and valley rain/snow returning to the forecast. Highs temperatures look to drop back into the 30s and low 40s by Tuesday and continue this way through the week.