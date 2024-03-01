Weather Forecast: More snow showers and cooler temps for the weekend

MISSOULA — Today we'll see more snow showers in the morning with continued snow into the weekend.

After yesterday's cold front with winds/rain, many roads became wet overnight and with snow added on top from this morning - conditions will be slick.

However, road conditions will continue vary throughout the weekend. Showers today will be more scattered in nature after the AM rush and we may even see some sunshine later. The moisture returns Saturday with chances between 60-80% for valley and mountain snow.

Winds have slowed down here but have moved to the Butte/Blackfoot region, so be prepared for strong gusts if traveling that direction today.

The cold front did cool down the air yesterday, but more cool air will drop in by Sunday from Canada and leave us with temperatures below normal.

Basically, the saying about March coming in like a lion might prove to be true this weekend!