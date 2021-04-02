Weather Forecast: Nice Easter weekend ahead

MISSOULA — High pressure remains in place through the weekend keeping sunshine and warm weather in the forecast.

High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be well into the 60s with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Temperatures will drop slightly Easter Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Expect a bit more cloud cover as well.

Our next weather system looks to impact the northern Rockies by Monday of next week bringing mountain snow and valley rain back to the forecast. There is still uncertainty as to how much rain and snow will develop as the exact track of the low pressure remains unclear. We'll bring updates on this as we move through the weekend, but either way be prepared for cooler and wetter conditions as we start next week.