Weather Forecast: Rain and snow moves in Wednesday

MISSOULA — Wednesday will start off dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon valley rain and mountain snow will develop for west-central and southwest Montana along with areas closer towards the divide (Seeley/Swan Valley). Northwest Montana, including the Mission and Flathead Valleys will stay mostly dry today with rain showers developing here by late afternoon and evening.

Widespread valley rain and mountain snow will continue overnight Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures Thursday will only top out in 40s to low 50s.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the mountains across western Montana starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday. MacDonald, Rogers and Homestake Passes could see 6"-to-10" of snow, Lolo and Lost Trail Passes could see 5"-to-8" of snow, Lookout Pass could see 4"-to-6" of snow. Marias Pass along with Logan Pass in Glacier National Park could see 12"-to-15" with locally higher amounts possible.

Higher elevation valleys such as Georgetown Lake, Philipsburg, Butte and the Seeley/Swan Region could also see some light snow accumulations of 2"-to-4".

Scattered rain and snow showers stick around Friday and continue through the weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm, however, stay below seasonal averages. Highs will be in the low 50s Friday and upper 50s to low 60s Saturday and Sunday.