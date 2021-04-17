Weather Forecast: Rain, snow and wind move in Sunday afternoon

MISSOULA — After what has been a beautiful Saturday, a strong cold front will bring changes to our weather by Sunday afternoon.

The cold front will cross from east to west across the Divide first in northwest Montana Sunday afternoon then west-central and southwest Montana Sunday evening. Mountains will see scattered snow showers develop while valleys see a rain/snow mix. Slippery and snow covered roads will be possible for passes along the divide (Marias, Rogers, MacDonald and Homestake).

Gusty winds will also develop as the front moves through. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Flathead and Mission Valleys starting Sunday at 3pm and going until midnight. Very choppy lake conditions can be expected on Flathead Lake with wind gusts of 30-40 mph and wave heights of 2-4 feet.

The rain and snow will quickly move out, leading to a dry but chilly Monday. High temperatures will only top out in the 40s to low 50s.

Looking at next week, temperatures will slowly warm with highs returning to the 50s and low 60s. Somewhat active weather will set up by the middle and end of the week with scattered rain and mountain snow possible starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend.