Weather Forecast: Record heat for the rest of the week

MISSOULA — It was hot yesterday, and it'll be even hotter today. Many records will start to fall across western Montana Tuesday. Just to name a few:

Missoula- Record Tuesday: 100° Forecast Tuesday: 102°

Kalispell- Record Tuesday: 95° Forecast Tuesday: 100°

Stevensville- Record Tuesday: 99° Forecast Tuesday: 100°

Thompson Falls - Record Tuesday: 101° Forecast Tuesday: 104°

This trend will continue Wednesday and even Thursday with sunshine and very hot temperatures, 90s and 100s.

Starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend, thunderstorm chances will return to parts of western Montana. Very little beneficial rain is expected with these storms, instead, lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats. These storm chances, although very isolated in nature will first be most likely in southwest Montana to end the week. Then slowly move further norther into the weekend.