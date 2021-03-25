Menu

Weather Forecast: Scattered rain and snow sticks around Thursday

Posted at 6:21 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 11:56:03-04

MISSOULA — Mountain snow and valley rain/snow will continue Thursday. Most of the precipitation looks to fall in west-central and southwest Montana today.

Mountain passes such as Lost Trail, Lolo and Lookout will see periods of moderate snow leading to snow-covered and slippery roads. Keep this in mind if you are traveling over those mountain passes today.

Models show a warming and drying trend developing by the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-40s Friday, low to mid-50s Saturday and mid-50s to low 60s Sunday.

Looking at next week, although specific details remain uncertain, confidence is increasing for another round of mountain snow and valley rain/snow to move in Monday as another storm system moves through the northern Rockies.

We'll bring you updates on this as more details become available.

