Weather Forecast: Scattered rain, snow and gusty winds Thursday

MISSOULA — A cold front is currently working its way through western Montana this morning. This front will bring scattered mountain snow, valley rain/snow and gusty winds to western Montana today.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail and Marias Passes through 10 am this morning where 2"-to-6" of snow will be possible.

This system will quickly clear out, leading to sunshine and nice weather Friday. Highs will top out in the low to upper 50s.

Another quick moving cold front will bring another round of mountain snow, valley rain/snow and breezy winds Saturday. High temperatures will once again drop into the 40s.

After this, high pressure looks to return Sunday and continue through next week. Temperatures will return to the 50s to start the week then gradually warm into the 60s and even 70s by the following weekend.