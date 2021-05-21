Weather Forecast: Scattered showers stick around through the weekend

MISSOULA — For Friday, showers won't be as widespread or heavy compared to what we saw yesterday, however, expect off and on scattered rain and snow to stick around with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Mountains will continue to see off and on snow as we end the week. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in place through Friday morning for the higher elevations.

It looks like we'll get a brief break from the showers Saturday as most of the rain and snow stays in the mountains. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

This break doesn't last long as another round of valley rain and mountain snow moves in Sunday. These shower opportunities will then stick around through the middle of next week with temperatures slowly warming back to seasonal averages with highs in the 60s.