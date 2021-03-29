Weather Forecast: Snow showers, breezy winds and cool temperatures Monday

MISSOULA — Gusty winds, scattered snow showers and cool temperatures are in the forecast today across the northern Rockies.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Lower Clark Fork Region west of Missoula to Lookout Pass and the Seeley Lake/Potomac Region through 9 am.

The Lower Clark Fork Region could see 1"-to-3" of snow with 3"-to-6" possible in the Seeley Lake Region.

Scattered snow showers and even some snow bands will be possible into the afternoon and evening across western Montana. High temperatures will only be in the 30s to low 40s.

Mountain snow will be possible Tuesday. Valleys will dry out, however, cool temperatures and continued breezy winds will make it feel quite cool with highs again in the upper 30s to low 40s.

By Wednesday and continuing into the weekend, models are showing a ridge of high pressure bringing warm and dry air to the northern Rockies.

Highs will be in the low to mid-50s Wednesday then warm into the 60s Thursday through Saturday.

