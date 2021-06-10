Weather Forecast: Steady Rain Thursday

MISSOULA — Widespread steady rain is expected across western Montana Thursday. Temperatures will be running well below seasonal average with highs only in the 50s.

Snow will return to the mountains of west-central and southwest Montana as well. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains from 6 am to 3 pm Thursday. 1"-to-5" of snow can be expected for these locations including Dixie, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, Skalkaho Pass and Lolo Pass.

The rain and snow will move out by this evening and skies will begin to clear. The combination of a cool air mass over head and clearing skies will allow temperatures to drop into the low and mid 30s by Friday morning. Those with sensitive outdoor plants may want to cover or bring inside tonight as frost will be possible in many valleys Friday morning.

Temperatures will begin to rebound Friday with highs in the low to upper 60s. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies overhead.

Scattered rain showers will be possible across northwest Montana Saturday morning. By the afternoon expect a mix of sun and clouds for all of western Montana with highs returning to the 70s.

High pressure will then build directly over the western half of the US Sunday through the beginning of next week. Expect temperatures in the 80s Sunday with 90s by Monday and Tuesday.