Weather Forecast: Sunny and breezy Wednesday, rain and snow returns Thursday

MISSOULA — Another day of sunshine and warm temperatures is expected Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Winds will begin to pick up Wednesday afternoon as a strong cold front approaches the region. Expect wind gusts of 20-25 mph for west-central and southwest Montana and 30-35 mph for northwest Montana.

The previously mentioned cold front will move through the northern Rockies Thursday bringing scattered valley rain/snow and mountain snow. Snow covered and slippery roads will be possible over those mountain passes, especially Lookout, Lolo and Marias.

Breezy winds will also stick around Thursday with gusts around 25-35 mph. Expect high temperatures to top out in the 40s.

Skies quickly clear with sunshine and mild temperatures returning Friday. High temperatures will return to the mid and upper 50s.

This break doesn't last long as another cold front brings another round of cool temperatures, valley rain/snow, mountain snow and breezy winds by Saturday.

Taking a quick look at the extended forecast, after Saturday, models are showing a return to warmer and drier weather through next week with highs returning to the upper 50s and 60s by Wednesday.