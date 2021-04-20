Weather Forecast: Sunny and dry Tuesday and Wednesday

MISSOULA — High pressure will build over the northern Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect sunny skies each day with highs in the 50s Tuesday and upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday.

Our next system will bring valley rain and mountain snow Thursday as a cold front moves through. This front will not be as strong as the one that moved in Monday, meaning while mountains see snow, valleys will see mostly rain.

Showers will linger into Friday morning where some valleys could see snow mix in with the rain. Showers will end Friday morning leading to a mostly dry day and highs in the 50s.

Starting this weekend and continuing into early next week, a shift in our weather pattern will put the northern Rockies in a position to see scattered rain and mountain snow each day Saturday through Monday. This overall pattern change will allow western Montana to start making up for the dry start to the Spring.