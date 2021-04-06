Weather Forecast: Sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday

MISSOULA — Valleys that saw rain and snow yesterday (west-central and southwest Montana) could see some patchy fog develop this morning. Once that clears expect abundant sunshine across the northern Rockies Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

Sunny skies again in the forecast Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Breezy winds will develop Wednesday in front of our next weather system. Winds could gust around 20-25 mph for west-central and southwest Montana and 25-30 mph for northwest Montana.

A cold front will drop temperatures back into the 40s Thursday with another round of mountain snow and valley rain/snow. Breezy winds could also stick around.

Thursday's system will be a fast mover, as sunshine and 50s quickly return for Friday.

Just as fast as the last system leaves us, another takes aim as temperatures look to drop back into the 40s with valley rain/snow and mountain snow returning Saturday.