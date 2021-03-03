Weather Forecast: Sunshine and Spring temperatures to end the week

MISSOULA — Spring like weather is expected for the northern Rockies through Friday as high pressure builds over the region.

Temperatures will reach the 50s across western Montana Wednesday. Each day will then trend slightly warmer with the warmest day coming Friday.

Many valley locations will see high temperatures close to or even above the 60° mark with sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Cooler air and more clouds will move in for the weekend. Highs could still reach the low 50s Saturday then drop into the mid to upper 40s Sunday.

Next week shows cooler temperatures along with mountain snow and valley rain/snow returning to the forecast.

Highs temperatures look to drop back into the 30s and low 40s by Tuesday and continue this way through the week.