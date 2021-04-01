Weather Forecast: Sunshine and warm temperatures to end the week

MISSOULA — As high pressure continues to build, temperatures will continue to warm across the northern Rockies.

High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s Thursday and Friday. The one thing that may be a bit of a nuisance, is an increase in area winds each afternoon with gusts around 20-25 mph.

The Easter weekend is shaping up to be nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and upper 50s to low 60s Sunday.

More seasonal temperatures look to return next week with highs dropping back into the 50s with a few scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers possible as well.