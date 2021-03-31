Weather Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

MISSOULA — High pressure building over the northern Rockies will lead to sunshine and warmer weather to end the week.

High temperatures Wednesday will range from the low to upper 50s with sunny skies overhead.

Temperatures will continue to warm with highs in the 60s Thursday through Saturday. Expect sunny skies Thursday and Friday with more clouds building in on Saturday. With that being said, Saturday may very well end up being the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Over all Easter Sunday looks nice. An approaching system will start to break down the high pressure ridge leading to more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will top out mostly in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s as we start next week. Some scattered mountain snow and valley rain showers will also potentially make a return to western Montana as a slightly more active weather pattern sets up.