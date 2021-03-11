Menu

Watch
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Sunshine and warming temperatures

items.[0].videoTitle
download.png
Posted at 5:51 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 11:58:03-05

MISSOULA — High pressure will continue to build over the northern Rockies leading to sunny skies and warming temperatures.

Highs Thursday will top out in the upper 30s to mid-40s with sunshine.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s Friday, upper 40s to low 50s Saturday and low to mid-50s Sunday.

Slightly cooler air returns next week, however, this will just return temperatures to the seasonal average (40s).

Precipitation will remain scarce with dry conditions expected through next week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get your free KPAX Streaming App today