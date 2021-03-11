Weather Forecast: Sunshine and warming temperatures

MISSOULA — High pressure will continue to build over the northern Rockies leading to sunny skies and warming temperatures.

Highs Thursday will top out in the upper 30s to mid-40s with sunshine.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s Friday, upper 40s to low 50s Saturday and low to mid-50s Sunday.

Slightly cooler air returns next week, however, this will just return temperatures to the seasonal average (40s).

Precipitation will remain scarce with dry conditions expected through next week.