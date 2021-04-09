Weather Forecast: Sunshine Friday, scattered rain, snow and wind Saturday

MISSOULA — High pressure briefly sets up Friday across the northern Rockies. This will lead to sunny skies with highs ranging in the low to upper 50s. Unfortunately, those pesky Spring time winds look to stick around, which may make it feel a bit cooler. Winds could gust around 20-25 mph.

A cold front very similar to the one we experience yesterday will move through Saturday. This will bring scattered snow and graupel showers along with gusty winds to western Montana. Gusts on Saturday will be around 30-40 mph with high temperatures only in the low 40s.

Looking at next week, Sunday through Wednesday will feature cool temperatures (40s to low 50s), mostly to partly sunny skies and breezy winds (20-25 mph).

After Wednesday, temperatures look to warm back up with highs returning to the 60s by next weekend.