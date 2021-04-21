Weather Forecast: Sunshine Wednesday, Showers return Thursday

MISSOULA — High pressure will be in place one more day Wednesday with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s to mid 60s.

Our next system will bring rain, snow and breezy winds back to the forecast Thursday as another cold front moves through. This front looks similar to the one that passed through Sunday and Monday moving east to west across the Divide, however, it won't be as strong. Still though, expect scattered valley rain/snow, mountain snow and gusty winds as this front moves through. It will pass through northwest Montana Thursday morning, west-central Montana Thursday afternoon and southwest Montana Thursday evening.

A few lingering rain/snow showers will stick around Friday morning in southwest Montana before the cold front clears out. Expect a drier day Friday with highs in the 50s and mostly to partly cloudy skies.

By the weekend and continuing into the start of next week, the northern Rockies will be moving into a more active weather pattern. Expect chances of valley rain/snow, mountain snow and maybe even a rumble of thunder or two each day Saturday through Tuesday. High temperatures during this time will be slightly below average topping out in the low to mid 50s.