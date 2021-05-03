Weather Forecast: Temperatures on a roller coaster this week

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be right around seasonal average Monday topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Expect sunshine during the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A few showers will be possible in the mountains as clouds increase later in the day.

A weak system will bring scattered rain showers to all of western Montana Tuesday. Much like this past weekend, showers will remain very light with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

High pressure builds Wednesday and Thursday of this week leading to warm and dry weather. Highs will warm into the 60s and low 70s Wednesday and 70s to even low 80s Thursday.

This warm up doesn't last long as a cold front quickly brings changes by Friday. Behind the cold front high temperatures will drop into the 50s Friday with scattered rain showers and even a few thunderstorms possible.

This cool and wetter weather pattern looks to stick around through the weekend with highs only topping out in the upper 40s to mid 50s.