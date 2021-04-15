Weather Forecast: Warming temperatures to end the week

MISSOULA — Warmer air begins moving into the northern Rockies today as highs pressure builds out west.

Under mostly sunny skies northwest Montana looks to see the warmest temperatures Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West-central and southwest Montana will see a bit more cloud cover leading to slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s.

Breezy winds will stick around Thursday as well with gusts around 20-25 mph during the afternoon.

The warmest temperatures will move in Friday through Sunday with highs warming into the 60s across western Montana. Some areas will even be pushing 70 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

Our next weather system will bring a chance for valley rain/snow and mountain snow Sunday afternoon into Monday. A cold front will travel east to west across the divide bringing mountain snow to Marias, Rogers, MacDonald and Homestake Passes.

While it won't be a lot, some rain/snow showers will also be possible for valley locations across western Montana. High temperatures will drop back to the upper 40s and low 50s Monday as the cold front moves through.