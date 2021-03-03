Weather Forecast: The nicest weather we've had all year into Friday

MISSOULA — High pressure building over the region will provide some beautiful spring-like weather for us as we end the work week!

Look for ample sunshine Wednesday and Thursday along with this stable airmass.

Each day will trend slightly warmer with Friday being the warmest day of the week. The highs in the 50s to even low 60s will be likely and perhaps breaking daily records! By far the warmest we've been all year!

Lower elevation snow will continue to melt which could contribute to ponding water for poor drainage areas and pose a travel hazard (mainly due to refreeze) during the morning hours.

Erin Yost

On Saturday, a cold front will move in bringing temps back towards seasonal averages. Expect the 40s, with lightly scattered precipitation, breezy conditions at times and a mix of clouds and sun otherwise.

A somewhat active pattern looks likely for much of next week with near-average highs (mid-40s).

Get out and enjoy this early taste of spring while it's here!