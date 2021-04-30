Weather Forecast: Warm again Friday, then cooler for the weekend

MISSOULA — A warm and breezy day is in the forecast across the northern Rockies with highs well into the 70s. Northwest Montana may be a few degrees cooler today due to increasing clouds and breezy afternoon winds. West-central and southwest Montana will see temperatures right around to slightly above what they saw yesterday.

A mostly dry cold front will move through western Montana Saturday morning. A few light showers may develop as this front moves through, especially for areas from the Mission Valley south through the Bitterroot Valley. Very little rain fall is expected with this and will clear out by the afternoon. Expect highs Saturday in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will see a few very light showers and cooler temperatures with highs topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Taking a quick look at next week, temperatures will remain in the 50s to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday with another chance for some light rain showers Tuesday afternoon. High pressure then builds in to end the week with 70s returning by Thursday.