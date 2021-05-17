Weather Forecast: Warm again Monday

MISSOULA — Another sunny and warm day is expected across the northern Rockies with highs topping out in the upper 70s to mid 80s Monday.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday, however, temperatures will start to cool as our next system approaches. Highs Tuesday will top out in the 60s.

Our first chance of rain in quite sometime will move in Wednesday afternoon as a low pressure system approaches the region. High temperatures will top out only in the 50s with scattered afternoon rain showers developing.

Rain showers and cooler temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday with highs only topping out in the 40s to low 50s.

Snow showers will make a return to the mountains as well. In fact, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the mountains along the Rocky Mountain Front starting Wednesday night and continuing through Saturday. Snow could impact Marias, Rogers and MacDonald Passes during this time.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, scattered rain showers will remain in the forecast Saturday with highs in the 50s. Drier air will begin to move in Sunday, expect mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.