Weather Forecast: Warm with just a few isolated showers

MISSOULA — Another warm day is ahead of us Thursday with highs topping out in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Northwest Montana could see a stray afternoon or evening rain shower develop, however, these will stay mostly in the mountains.

The same weather set up happens again Friday. Temperatures in the upper 60s to middle 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect mostly dry conditions with the exception of a stray afternoon rain shower or thunderstorm. Again, most of these will be found in the mountains.

Temperatures begin to warm up this weekend and continue into Monday of next week. Highs will be in the low to upper 70s Saturday and middle 70s to low 80s Sunday and Monday.

Our best chance to bring some beneficial rain back to the forecast looks to be around Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as a system brings cooler air and scattered showers back to the northern Rockies.