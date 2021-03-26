Weather Forecast: Warmer temperatures move in this weekend

MISSOULA — After what has been a cool week, temperatures will slowly warm through the weekend.

Temperatures will remain cool Friday with highs in the 40s. A few lingering snow showers will be possible Friday morning then mostly to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and mid-50s Saturday then upper 50s to low 60s Sunday.

Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected again Saturday with mostly sunny skies Sunday.

The one thing we'll be watching this weekend is increasing winds during the day Sunday.

The exact timing is still uncertain, but a strong cold front Monday will allow the winds to slowly pick up throughout the day Sunday and continue Sunday night into Monday.

The previously mentioned cold front will bring much cooler temperatures along with mountain snow and valley rain/snow Monday.

High temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures remain cool on Tuesday before high pressure builds in to end the week.

Expect highs in the 40s Tuesday, 50s Wednesday, and low 60s by Thursday of next week.