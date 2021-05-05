Weather Forecast: Warming it up for the next few days

MISSOULA — High pressure building over the northern Rockies will lead to warm and dry weather for the next two days.

Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. The warmest day of the Spring is set for Thursday with temperatures well into the 70s and low 80s. The lower elevations of Idaho could even see some 90s Thursday afternoon (Riggins and Orofino).

A cold front will move through the northern Rockies Friday. This will bring cooler temperatures along with scattered rain showers to western Montana. While most locations will see rain, wetting rains greater than .10" looks unlikely as more light and scattered showers are expected.

Temperatures will remain cool through the weekend. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday and low to mid 50s Sunday. Once again, nothing heavy but light rain will be possible each day through the weekend as well.