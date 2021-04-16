Weather Forecast: Warming temperatures Friday and Saturday

MISSOULA — High pressure slowly building over the northern Rockies will lead to sunshine and temperatures around seasonal averages Friday.

Southwest Montana received some rain showers overnight and may see clouds linger into the mid to late morning. These clouds are expected to clear leading to sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s Friday afternoon.

Expect mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures Saturday as highs top out well into the 60s and even 70s for valleys along the Montana/Idaho border in northwest Montana (Troy, Libby, Trout Creek).

Sunday will start out sunny and pleasant, however, a strong cold front will move from east to west across the divide bringing mountain snow and valley rain/snow back Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning.

Those with travel plans over the Divide Sunday night should be prepared for winter driving conditions over the passes (Marias, MacDonald, Rogers and Homestake). High elevation valleys such as the Seeley/Swan region, the I-90 and Highway 200 corridors east of Missoula and the Butte/Blackfoot region could see light snow accumulations during this time.

These showers look to all clear out through the day Monday leading to dry and chilly temperatures with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures will then slowly warm through the rest of the week with highs returning to the 60s by Wednesday.