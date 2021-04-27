Weather Forecast: Warming temperatures this week

MISSOULA — Clear skies across western Montana Tuesday morning will give way to a bit more cloud cover and an increase in winds Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures will be hovering right around seasonal normal topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures warm a bit more Wednesday topping out in the low to mid-60s. Once again expect partly cloudy skies and breezy winds to develop in the afternoon.

The warmest temperatures come Thursday and Friday as highs warm into the 70s.

However, there won't be much sunshine with these warm temperatures as cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected.

By Friday, the ridge of high pressure will start to break down leading to another increase in winds during the afternoon.

Cooler air will move in for the weekend as the ridge of high pressure breaks down.

Rain showers will also return as well, however, showers look to be very isolated, and unfortunately not a lot of precipitation is expected.

Highs will drop into the low to mid-60s Saturday and upper 50s to low 60s Sunday.

