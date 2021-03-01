Weather Forecast: Warming temperatures to start the month of March

MISSOULA — The first week of March will bring warming temperatures and sunshine.

High temperatures Monday will top out in the low to mid-40s with sunny skies overhead.

Expect more cloud cover Tuesday as a very weak system moves through. Some light mountain snow and breezy winds will also be possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

High pressure will start to build in for the middle and end of the week leading to above normal temperatures.

Highs will be in the mid-40s to low 50s by Wednesday. These temperatures will continue to warm with low to mid-50s by Thursday and Mid to upper 50s and even a few 60s possible Friday!